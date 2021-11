The 2021 Mitten Tree Campaign has launched in Welland.

The city is collecting adult and children’s mittens, hats, scarves, slippers, socks and onesies.

Toiletries, towels, blankets, children’s toys, and non-perishable food items are also being collected.

You can drop off items starting today until December 11th at Welland Civic Square, the Welland Community Wellness Complex, the Welland Farmers' Market, and the Niagara Centre YMCA.