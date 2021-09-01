Mixed reaction expected from Niagara businesses regarding vaccine certificate program

Mixed reaction is expected from Niagara businesses regarding the new vaccine certificate program announced by the province.

The plan that goes into place September 22nd will require proof of vaccination to frequent casinos, concert venues, theatres, cinemas, sporting facilities and events, banquet halls, bingo halls, convention centres, nightclubs and to eat at indoor food and drink establishments.

Hugo Chesshire, Director of Policy and Government Relations with The Greater Niagara Chamber of Commerce, says "we have heard from some members that are really opposed to this whole system for various different reasons, and we have heard from others that are really keen to see it to go ahead."

Chesshire adds that the GNCC did a poll about this a few weeks ago and a slight majority of local businesses in favour of a passport.

