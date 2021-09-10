Mobile vaccine bus visiting Niagara College campuses September 13th and 20th

The Go-Vaxx bus will be visiting Niagara College.

The mobile vaccination clinic, will be on campus for drop-in vaccinations for first and second doses on Monday September 13 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Welland Campus in parking lot A.

It will return the following Monday September 20th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Daniel J. Patterson Campus in Niagara-on-the-Lake in parking lot A (south side).

Parking is free for those visiting the GO-VAXX bus.

The GO-VAXX bus operates as a fully functioning vaccine clinic with the necessary supplies and trained staff to provide assistance to people and ensure vaccines are administered safely.

All COVID-19 safety precautions will be followed on board, including the required pre-vaccination screening and post-vaccination monitoring.

The GO-VAXX bus is administering the Pfizer vaccine.