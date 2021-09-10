Mobile vaccine bus visiting Niagara College campuses September 13th and 20th
The Go-Vaxx bus will be visiting Niagara College.
The mobile vaccination clinic, will be on campus for drop-in vaccinations for first and second doses on Monday September 13 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Welland Campus in parking lot A.
It will return the following Monday September 20th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Daniel J. Patterson Campus in Niagara-on-the-Lake in parking lot A (south side).
Parking is free for those visiting the GO-VAXX bus.
The GO-VAXX bus operates as a fully functioning vaccine clinic with the necessary supplies and trained staff to provide assistance to people and ensure vaccines are administered safely.
All COVID-19 safety precautions will be followed on board, including the required pre-vaccination screening and post-vaccination monitoring.
The GO-VAXX bus is administering the Pfizer vaccine.
-
ROUNDTABLE Lucas Spinosa and Jeff WallisROUNDTABLE Lucas Spinosa and Jeff Wallis
-
2021 Canada Election Debate - Riding Of Niagara CentreLIBERAL | VANCE BADAWEY (INCUMBENT) CONSERVATIVE | GRAHAM SPECK NDP | MELISSA MCGLASHAN GREEN | KURTIS MCCARTNEY
-
2021 Canada Election Debate - Riding Of Niagara CentreLIBERAL | VANCE BADAWEY (INCUMBENT) CONSERVATIVE | GRAHAM SPECK NDP | MELISSA MCGLASHAN GREEN | KURTIS MCCARTNEY