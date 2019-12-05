iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Mock emergency exercise at Niagara College's Welland campus today

CKTB - NEWS - Police emergency lights

Students in Niagara College's Advanced Law Enforcement and Paramedic programs will be taking part in a mock emergency exercise this morning.

Emergency responders will be set up near the entrance to the Welland campus' Athletic Centre and Gym C from 8:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. today.

The walkway along Gym C will be closed during the exercise.

CKTB - Storm Desk Llink
CKTB - Stormdesk - 300x100

Latest Audio

  • image.jpg?t=1556721929&size=Large

    5PM

    A new #AlltheChairsMen story about the scheme to get Carmen D'Angelo hired as Niagara Region CAO, The Standard Reporter Grant LaFleche. The Late Roundtable with Chris Lowes and Reverend Martha J Lockwood.

  • image.jpg?t=1556721929&size=Large

    4PM

    Mario De Divitis on the formerly Gord's Place Christmas Day dinner -- BACK ON! Polytechnique: It's been 30 years since the shooting that killed 14 women, we talk to Jennifer Gauthier, Executive Director of Women’s Place of South Niagara.

  • image.jpg?t=1556721929&size=Large

    3PM

    YOUR CALLS. USA vs Donald J.Trump vs CANADA vs US vs YOU. Public high school teachers will hold another one-day strike next week. Shootout in Florida. Terror charges for Guelph man.