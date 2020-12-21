Modelling suggests continued COVID-19 spread in Ontario and more than 300 patients in ICU by 2021

Health officials say COVID-19 spread will continue to grow and more than 300 patients are expected to be admitted to the Intensive Care Unit in the next 10 days.

During today's modelling data update the report showed under all scenarios more than 300 people could be in the ICU in just over a week.

In the worst case scenario, 1,500 people could be admitted by mid-January.

Provincial officials previously stated that if more than 300 COVID-19 patients were in the ICU, hospitals would not be able to handle other procedures.

Hospitalizations due to the virus have jumped by 69 percent over the last four weeks.

There has also been an 83 percent increase in ICU admissions during that same time.

Officials said based on four - six week 'hard lockdowns' in France and Australia, Ontario could bring its case load under 1,000 by bringing in the strict measures.

Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table co-chair Dr. Adalsteinn explained the difference between the 'hard lockdowns' and the grey level of the province's COVID-19 restriction system. "In both jurisdictions they saw very strong stay at home directions." He said, noting both France and Australia required people to work from home unless absolutely necessary. "What was really very important in each jurisdiction was to communicate the seriousness of this." He says the amount of street traffic in Toronto shows people are not taking the current lockdowns seriously.

Associate Medical Officer of Health Dr. Barbara Yaffe says although there are outbreaks in many different kinds of facilities, they are a reflection of what is happening in the community. "The bottom line is we have to focus on the whole community, not just specific settings."