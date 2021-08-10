Moderna in negotiations for Canadian mRNA production plant

Moderna is negotiating specifics with the Canadian government, as it prepares to sign an agreement promising to build an mRNA production plant in Canada.



It's not yet known where the plant will be located, how big it will be, how much Ottawa will contribute and when it will be ready.



The federal budget promises $2.2 billion over the next seven years to resurrect Canada's life sciences and pharmaceutical sectors.



Canada has been forced to rely entirely on imported vaccines to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.