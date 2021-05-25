Moderna seeking vaccine approval for use in children 12 and older

Moderna is going to ask Canadian, American and other global regulators to authorize its COVID-19 vaccine for use in children as young as 12.



The drugmaker says a study of 3,700 children in the 12-to-17-year-old age group found its mRNA vaccine was both safe and effective.



The tweens and teens got the same size doses as adults, four weeks apart.



So far, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is the only one available in Canada for children as young as 12.