Moderna vaccine key to immunization of Ontario nursing home residents: Hillier

The head of Ontario's vaccine distribution task force says Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine will be key to immunizing the province's long-term care residents.

Retired. Gen. Rick Hillier says the vaccine, which still requires Health Canada approval, can be moved more easily than the one manufactured by Pfizer, which requires deep cold storage.

Hillier says because of those limits, and the dangers of transporting nursing home residents during the pandemic, the Moderna vaccine will be used on long-term care residents.

He says the Pfizer vaccine, which the province rolled out Monday in Toronto, will be given to front-line workers and should help cut the risk that they will bring the virus into homes.

Ontario has said it expects to receive between 30,000 and 85,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine after it is approved by the federal regulator.

Premier Doug Ford says the province's vaccination program will continue this week using the first doses received over the weekend.