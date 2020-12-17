Moderna vaccine takes another step forward for approval in the USA
An FDA advisory panel is recommending emergency use authorization for a second coronavirus vaccine
The vaccine by Moderna is expected to get final approval in the next day or so.
Last week, the FDA approved a COVID-19 vaccine by Pfizer for emergency use.
Earlier this week Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Moderna's approval by Health Canada could come at anytime.
