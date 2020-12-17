iHeartRadio
Moderna vaccine takes another step forward for approval in the USA

covid vaccine

An FDA advisory panel is recommending emergency use authorization for a second coronavirus vaccine

The vaccine by Moderna is expected to get final approval in the next day or so.

 Last week, the FDA approved a COVID-19 vaccine by Pfizer for emergency use. 

Earlier this week Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Moderna's approval by Health Canada could come at anytime. 

