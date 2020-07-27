MOH comments on Niagara's increasing COVID-19 numbers

Another jump in COVID-19 cases in Niagara.

Public Health confirming 9 new cases of the virus over the weekend.

The region's Acting Medical Officer of Health, Doctor Mustafa Hirji is concerned we are heading in the wrong direction.

He also says while Niagara hasn't seen a lot of new cases among younger adults, about half of the cases in the last three days were among people under 30 years of age.

Hirji noting they are working on ways to reach younger people through social media to convince them of the need to wear masks, wash thier hands and socially distance.

Meantime, the MOH also weighing in on recent reports of overcrowding on Clifton Hill in Niagara Falls.

The doctor says he expects businesses on the hill to do their part, by putting out hand sanitizer for customers and laying down social distancing markers.

He adds, now that we know where some of the hot spots are, he would like to see bylaw officers and police target those areas to make sure people are practising public health measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

