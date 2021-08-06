Mohammed Ahmed claims silver in 5,000m
A runner from St. Catharines is bringing home a silver Olympic medal.
Mohammed Ahmed was near the front of the pack during the final stages of the 5,000m and put on a burst of speed to close in on the gold medal from Uganda winner at the end.
Mo Speed claims the first ever medal for Canada in the event.
Justyn Knight from Toronto also represented Canada well during the race, despite oppressive humidity. He finished 7th.
