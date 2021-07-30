Mohammed Ahmed does Niagara proud, finishing 6th in Olympic 10,000m
Mohammed Ahmed did Niagara proud, but will not bring home a medal in the 10,000 metre.
The athlete who has called St. Catharines home finished sixth and was near the front of the pack toward the end of the race.
It is his first top ten finish in the Olympic 10,000 metre after finishing 18th at the London Games and 32nd in Rio.
He'll get another shot at Olympic glory in a week's time when he runs the 5,000 metre.
Selemon Barega from Ethiopia takes the gold followed by Joshua Cheptegei and Jacob Kiplimo from Uganda.
