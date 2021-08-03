iHeartRadio
Mohammed Ahmed is off to the final of the men's 5000m in Tokyo

CKTB - NEWS - Mohammed Ahmed

Mohammed Ahmed is off to the final of the mens 5000 metres in Tokyo.

The St. Catharines runner finished 2nd in his heat with a time of 13:38:96 to secure his spot in the final.

Ahmed finished 4th in the 5,000 metres at the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro

The final is set for Friday morning at 8:00 a.m.

