Mohammed Ahmed is off to the final of the men's 5000m in Tokyo
Mohammed Ahmed is off to the final of the mens 5000 metres in Tokyo.
The St. Catharines runner finished 2nd in his heat with a time of 13:38:96 to secure his spot in the final.
Ahmed finished 4th in the 5,000 metres at the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro
The final is set for Friday morning at 8:00 a.m.
