Mohawk College lays off staff in wake of falling revenue

Could this be the start of a trend?

Mohawk College in Hamilton has laid off close to 200 full and part time staff.

College officials blame the pandemic and falling enrollment which has led to a projected $50 million loss in revenue.

Among those impacted by the layoffs, 18 full time faculty and academic staff, 31 support staffers and 15 adminstrative workers.

The school is also laying off up to 150 part time contract staff.