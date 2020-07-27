Mohawk College lays off staff in wake of falling revenue
Could this be the start of a trend?
Mohawk College in Hamilton has laid off close to 200 full and part time staff.
College officials blame the pandemic and falling enrollment which has led to a projected $50 million loss in revenue.
Among those impacted by the layoffs, 18 full time faculty and academic staff, 31 support staffers and 15 adminstrative workers.
The school is also laying off up to 150 part time contract staff.
-
Stage Three and downtown St. CatharinesTim talks to Tisha Polocko, Executive Director of the St. Catharines Downtown Association
-
WE charity scandalPrime Minister Trudeau and Finance Minister Bill Morneau are facing an ethics scandal. What's going on? Tim talks to Associate Professor of Political Science at McMaster University Peter Graefe
-
Stage Three for the NPCA - What’s changed?Tim talks with Director of Operations and Strategic Initiatives for the NPCA Adam Christie, Stage Three for the NPCA, does anything change? Behavioural and capacity issues taking place at conservation areas