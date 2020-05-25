Mohegan Gaming working on reopening plan for Niagara Falls casinos

The operator for Casino Niagara and the Fallsview Casino says it is working on a reopening plan.

In a letter to associates, obtained by CKTB News, Mohegan Gaming says provincial officials have completed the Ontario Gaming Industry Health and Safety Guidelines.

Once it is finalized it will form the basis for Ontario casino reopenings.

From there the Fallsview Casino reopening committee will come up with its own plan which it will submit to the OLG for final approval.

The casino says they are looking at putting in floor markings, plexiglass barriers or other partitions where physical distancing cannot be maintained, use of masks, sanitization procedures and hand hygiene stations.

Associates will also receive training on all new health and safety measures.

Mohegan Gaming says the plan will evolve over the next few weeks as they learn from other industries and the reopenings of their other casinos.