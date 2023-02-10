Mom arrives to find Wainfleet house on fire with her two children inside

The Ontario Fire Marshall's Office is investigating a deadly fire in Niagara last night.

A mother arrived at her home in Wainfleet at 8 p.m. to find her Perry Road house on fire. She called 911.

Fire Chief Morgan Alcock tells CKTB the woman was able to get her two children out of the home, but reported that her aunt was still inside.

A firefighter located the woman, brought her outside and determined she did not have a pulse.

The children suffered burns and smoke inhalation and are being treated in hospital.

They are both listed in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

Alcock says Niagara Regional Police will investigate the cause of the woman's death along with the coroner, and the Fire Marshall will look into the area of origin and potential causes.

The woman's name and age have not been released.



