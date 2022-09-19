Moments of silence, other tributes across Ontario for Queen

Bell tolls, moments of silence and brief pauses in transit services were observed Monday afternoon across Ontario in memory of Queen Elizabeth II as her official state funeral concluded.

Canada and Ontario declared Monday a Day of Mourning to coincide with the funeral, and Premier Doug Ford encouraged people to observe a moment of silence at 1 p.m. ``to reflect on the remarkable life and legacy of service'' of the queen.

``Please join me in paying tribute to the countless contributions of our former Monarch,'' he wrote on Twitter.

In busy downtown Toronto, bells at Old City Hall began tolling at 1 p.m., with 96 tolls in total for each of the Commonwealth longest-serving monarch's years of life.

People paused briefly by the building to observe and record the bells.

About 50 people gathered nearby to observe a moment of silence at City Hall's Peace Garden, which was dedicated to the late monarch during a 1984 visit.