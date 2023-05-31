Moms Stop the Harm want to tell Pierre Poilievre that offering drug alternatives saves lives

A group of mothers whose children have died of drug overdoses say they want a meeting with Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre.



Leslie McBain of the group Moms Stop the Harm says she wants to tell Poilievre that she believes the practice of offering drug alternatives saves lives.



McBain says she plans to reach out to Poilievre again while in Ottawa this week, but remains doubtful about receiving a reply.



Poilievre has opposed prescribing a safer supply of opioids to those living with addiction, arguing the policy continues to fuel addiction instead of treatment and recovery.



He also vowed to sue pharmaceutical companies for pushing doctors to prescribe potent opioids and use the money to fund treatment programs.



Drug policy experts and advocates argue that such measures are needed to counter the deadly poisoned drug supply.



The Public Health Agency of Canada says from 2016 to 2022, nearly 35-thousand people died from opioid toxicity.