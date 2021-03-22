Monday's warm weather beats 1990 heat record

This afternoon's warm weather will go down in the history books.

The temperature hit 20 degrees unofficially in St. Catharines today, beating a record set in 1990 when it hit 15 degrees on March 22nd.

Environment Canada still needs to make it official.

The lowest temperature for today was in 1988, when it was -10.

Tomorrow's high is 16, but it's unlikely to smash any records.

According to Environment Canada, it was 23 degrees on March 23rd 1979.