Moneris confirms credit and debit card processing outage, but offers few details

The Canadian payment processing firm Moneris confirmed Saturday that credit and debit card transactions were interrupted by a network outage earlier in the day.



The Toronto-based technology company issued a statement saying there was nothing to suggest the outage was related to a cyber attack.



Complaints about outages started rolling in to the Downdetector.ca website before noon eastern time, but Moneris did not say when the outage started.



About three hours later, Moneris posted a message on X _ the social media site formerly known as Twitter _ saying it had resolved the network problem.



It remains unclear how many businesses and transactions were affected, but data provided by Downdetector.ca indicated complaints had come in from across the country.



In a statement provided to The Canadian Press, the company said the outage lasted about 90 minutes.