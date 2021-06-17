Moneris reports a 48 percent increase in spending in Niagara last weekend
Data from Moneris shows how Ontarians decided to spend their money on the first weekend after the province loosened some of the pandemic restrictions.
According to the stats, Niagara saw a 124 percent increase in spending at hotels, outpaced only by Hamilton with a 139 percent jump.
Moneris reports a 48 percent overall increase in spending in Niagara over the weekend, including 53 percent more transactions from shoppers and restaurants enjoying a 49 percent bump.
Province-wide, there was a 48 percent increase in spending at restaurants and a 43 percent increase at non-essential retailers.
People in Toronto were the most eager to hit the patio with a 73 percent bump in transactions at restaurants.
When it comes to shopping, Halton experienced the largest increase with a 70 percent jump within the retail sector.
The data compares transaction volumes from June 11th - 13th to June 4th - 6th.
courtesy Moneris
-
-
-
ROUNDTABLE Jeff Chesebrough and Sean PoldenROUNDTABLE Jeff Chesebrough and Sean Polden