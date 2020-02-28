Monster blizzard forecast for upstate New York
While we are in for some possible snow squalls tonight, parts of upstate New York state are in for a major hit from old man winter.
The National Weather Service is forecasting up to four feet (1.2 metres) of lake effect snow will fall by tonight in the Syracuse area.
Snowfall rates during the blizzard could top five inches (12 cm) an hour.
