'Monster hunters' wanted in new search for the mythical Loch Ness beast

The Loch Ness Centre in Scotland is calling for "budding monster hunters'' and volunteers to join in what it dubs the largest search for the Loch Ness Monster since the 1970s.

The visitor attraction said this week that modern technology such as drones that will produce thermal images of the lake will "search the waters in a way that has never been done before.''

A hydrophone will also be used to detect acoustic signals under the water.

The new surface water search for the fabled "Nessie'' is planned for the weekend of August 26th and 27th.

It is billed as the largest of its kind since the Loch Ness Investigation Bureau studied the loch for signs of the mythical beast in 1972.