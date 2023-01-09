Monster trucks coming to Meridian Centre
Monster trucks are coming to the Meridian Centre.
The 'Monster Madness Tour' hits visits Niagara May 13th.
The show will feature a number of monster trucks alongside FMX motocross and quad racing.
Tickets go on sale Friday.
1 Dish 1 Mic - Full Episode - Jan 14
1 Dish 1 Mic - Jani Lauzon - w/ Karl Dockstader
FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre presents:
Paper Canoe Projects: Prophecy Fog, created and performed by Jani Lauzon -
Fri Jan 27 at 1pm and 7pm
Sat Jan 28 at 2pm
Robertson Theatre at the FirstOntario PAC, 250 St. Paul Street in downtown St. Catharines
For more info and tix visit www.firstontariopac.ca or call the box office at 905-688-0722
NSR - Jan 14 - Steve Christie - former Buffalo Bills kicker w/ Rod Mawhood
Steve Christie - former Buffalo Bills kicker