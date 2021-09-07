Montebello Park playground temporarily closed for installation of new accessible structure
The playground at Montebello Park in St. Catharines is temporarily closed as work begins to install a new, accessible structure and swings.
A crew from Oakridge Group Inc. will be completing the work over the next 5 weeks.
A section of the park will be closed to pedestrians while the construction is underway.
-
-
2021 Canada Federal Election - Riding of St. CatharinesLIBERAL | CHRIS BITTLE - (INCUMBENT) CONSERVATIVE | KRYSTINA WALER NDP | TRECIA MCLENNON GREEN | CATHARINE RHODES
-
2021 Canada Federal Election - Riding of St. CatharinesLIBERAL | CHRIS BITTLE - (INCUMBENT) CONSERVATIVE | KRYSTINA WALER NDP | TRECIA MCLENNON GREEN | CATHARINE RHODES