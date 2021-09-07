iHeartRadio
Montebello Park playground temporarily closed for installation of new accessible structure

CKTB - NEWS - Montebello Park Construction September 2021

The playground at Montebello Park in St. Catharines is temporarily closed as work begins to install a new, accessible structure and swings.

A crew from Oakridge Group Inc. will be completing the work over the next 5 weeks.

A section of the park will be closed to pedestrians while the construction is underway.

