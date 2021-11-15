Month-over-month homes sales see biggest increase since July 2020: CREA

The Canadian Real Estate Association says home sales across the country rose by about nine per cent between September and October, the largest month-over-month increase since July 2020.



The association says last month's seasonally-adjusted sales reached 53,746, up from 49,485 in September.



On a non-seasonally-adjusted basis, sales totalled 52,538, down 11.5 per cent from 59,344 in October 2020.



The number of new listings last month amounted to 61,128, down almost 20 per cent from 76,046 at the same time last year.



The non-seasonally adjusted national average home price was $716,585, up 18.2 per cent from October 2020.



Excluding the Greater Vancouver and Greater Toronto Area from that calculation cuts more than $155,000 from the national average price.