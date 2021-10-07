Montreal goalie Carey Price seeking help, enters assistance program

Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price is seeking help, voluntarily entering the NHL's joint player assistance program.

The NHL and its players' union revealed today that the 34-year-old, father of three, will be away from the team while he takes part in the program.

The release did not specify why Price entered the program and said there would be no further comment.

Price's wife Angela talked about mental health in an Instagram post showing Price and their three kids.

Price will be away from the team for at least 30 days while in the program.

He has been an advocate of Indigenous communities as he is of Nuxalk and Southern Carrier (Dakelh) Indigenous heritage, and his mother, Lynda, was the chief of the Ulkatcho First Nation and the first woman elected to the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs board of directors.

He has also been outspoken about mental health by encouraging people to seek help.

He participated in Bell Let's Talk Day last year by posting this message:

"Our kids are hurting and dying too young, which is why we need to keep talking, now more than ever. Join us in the conversation supporting mental health. Let’s show our youth that there are always better ways to cope than taking your own life. #BellLetsTalk"