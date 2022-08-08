Montreal man wanted for human trafficking case in Niagara Falls

Niagara Police are asking for the publics help in finding a Montreal man wanted in connection to human trafficking case.

25 year old Wolf Cadelis is wanted on a slew of charges tied to investigation that involves the trafficking of a woman in Niagara Falls.

Two other suspects from Quebec were arrested Saturday and face a number trafficking related charges.

21 year old Hakim Varela from Brossard, Quebec has been arrested and is charged with Financial Material Benefit / Trafficking Person Over 18, Advertising Another Person's Sexual Services, Trafficking in Persons by Exercising Control, Material Benefit from Sexual Services, Procuring/Exercising Control.

21 year old Maha Tlemcani from Brossard, Quebec has been arrested and is charged with Financial Material Benefit / Trafficking Person Over 18, Advertising Another Person's Sexual Services, Trafficking in Persons by Exercising Control, Material Benefit from Sexual Services, Procuring/Exercising Control.

Anyone that has information on Cadelis is asked to contact the Communications Unit of the Niagara Regional Police Service at 905-688-4111, their local police agency, or Crime Stoppers of Niagara at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)