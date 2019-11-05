Montrose Road in the falls open for business
A break for drivers in Niagara Falls, there is one less construction zone to manoeuvre around.
Montrose Road between the McBain Centre and Kinsmen Court has finally reopened after sewer reconstruction began in July.
The roadway has yet to be paved but motorists are able to travel on it.
Officials say drivers may still encounter some lane restrictions while the asphalt is laid down.
-
CKTB Business Trip: Tourism
Shelby Knox Speaks with Economic Development Officer City of Port Colborne Julian Douglas-Kameka regarding tourism in Port Colborne
-
Food For Fines Program St. Catharines Library
Shelby Knox Speaks with Manager of Circulation Services at St. Catharines Library regarding Food for Fines program
-
Almost Half of All Food Bank Visits Were Made by People Who Live Alone, According to New Report
Shelby Knox Speaks with Scientific Director Agri-Food Analytics at Dalhousie University Sylvain Charlebois regarding new report Hunger Count 2019