Montrose Road in the falls open for business

Montrose Road


A break for drivers in Niagara Falls, there is one less construction zone to manoeuvre around.

Montrose Road between the McBain Centre and Kinsmen Court has finally reopened after sewer reconstruction began in July.

The roadway has yet to be paved but motorists are able to travel on it.

Officials say drivers may still encounter some lane restrictions while the asphalt is laid down.

