Moray Eel rescued after house fire in St. Catharines

A 4-foot long Moray Eel has been rescued after a fire at a St. Catharines home.

Lincoln County Humane Society staff members were called to save the eel after a number of other animals, including a Macaw and other tropical fish, died in the blaze.

The fire, still under investigation, has left the house uninhabitable and with the loss of power and heat, the Moray Eel needed to be rescued and placed into another, proper habitat.

The Eel was easily placed into temporary housing for the ride to a proper aquarium, outside of Niagara.

This Moray Eel is a salt water species of fish that is known to sometimes be aggressive, with sharp teeth and is considered poisonous.

Under the St. Catharines by-law, poisonous animals are not permitted within the City.