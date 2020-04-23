iHeartRadio
More airline industry cuts

Westjet

WestJet is cancelling more flights and laying off more workers.

The airline says it is suspending more than 4,000 domestic flights between May 5th and June 4th and laying off another 3,000 workers.

WestJet officials blame significantly reduced guest demand.

The Calgary based airline has suspended all international flights until June 4th as well.

