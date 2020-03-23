iHeartRadio
More airline industry layoffs

Transat says it has temporarily laid off about 3,600 staff, including all flight crew personnel.
     
That's about 70 per cent of its workforce in Canada
     
The company says the final Air Transat flight prior to the full suspension of its operations is scheduled for April 1st.
     
Non-essential travel around the world has come to a near standstill as governments close borders in an effort to slow the COVID-19 pandemic.

