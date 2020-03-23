More airline industry layoffs
Transat says it has temporarily laid off about 3,600 staff, including all flight crew personnel.
That's about 70 per cent of its workforce in Canada
The company says the final Air Transat flight prior to the full suspension of its operations is scheduled for April 1st.
Non-essential travel around the world has come to a near standstill as governments close borders in an effort to slow the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
COVID-19 | Managing Debt During the COVID-19 Crisis
Matt Holmes Speaks with VP BDO Paul Ihnatiuk regarding the impact COVID-19 is having on debt and finances
-
The Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games postponed to summer 2021
Tim talks to Julie Stevens Associate Professor of Sport Management at Brock University
-
COVID-19 | Niagara Regional Police
Tim talks to Bryan MacCulloch Chief of Niagara Regional Police