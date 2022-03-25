More areas in West Niagara will be connected to high-speed internet

More areas in Niagara will have high-speed Internet.

The governments of Canada and Ontario are each committing up to $923,000 to support the construction of new broadband infrastructure in the region.

The completion of this $3.3 million project in December 2022 will help connect more than 760 homes, farms and businesses in the communities of Abingdon, Allen's Corners, Caistorville, Caistor Centre, Fulton, Grassie, Grimsby Centre and Kimbo, to the high-speed internet service.

The $3.3 million contract, which includes the $1.84 million investment from the federal and provincial governments, to expand broadband services was awarded by Southwestern Integrated Fibre Technology (SWIFT) Inc, a not-for-profit corporation, initiated by local municipalities to address connectivity in Southwestern Ontario.

"We know reliable Internet access is a gateway to growth in rural Ontario," said Sam Oosterhoff, MPP for Niagara West. "This new expansion of rural broadband in Niagara will connect more families and businesses to high-speed Internet. I know constituents in Niagara West will gladly welcome this new SWIFT project."

“Access to a high-speed internet connection is no longer a luxury, it is a necessity” said Vance Badawey, Member of Parliament for Niagara Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities. “By investing in projects like this, our government is supporting rural Ontarians to connect with family, keep up at school, run a business and access essential medical services. It is more important than ever for Canadians to have access to high-speed internet and our government is committed to building the infrastructure they need to be connected.”