More Beer Store locations in Niagara accepting bottle returns

More Niagara Beer Store locations are accepting empties returns.

The Beer Store is expanding the returns program as the spread of COVID-19 slows down.

So far, a total of 10 local locations are accepting bottles including four stores in St. Catharines and two in Niagara Falls.

It comes as officials with Steam Whistle tell the Canadian Press they have gone through a year's worth of new bottles in recent months because of the initial hold on returns when the pandemic began.

The brewer could be facing rolling shortages in the coming months because of a lack of bottles.

Locations currently accepting bottles: