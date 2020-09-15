More cases of COVID in Ontario schools

It's only been a few days since classes resumed at schools across Ontario and we are already getting reports of new cases of the coronavirus.

The Haldimand Norfolk Public Health Unit reporting a positive case at Walpole North elementary school near Hagersville.

No word if it involves a student or staff member.

The Halton District School Board also confirming a case in a student at Brant Hill elementary in Burlington.

And the Middlesex-London Health Unit has declared a community COVID-19 outbreak after five Western University students tested positive for the virus.

The unit says all five students live in the area and had multiple interactions with people at downtown bars and restaurants.