More cases of passengers with COVID and Air Canada now offering free coronavirus travel insurance

CTV News reporting more flights have arrived in Canada carrying passengers infected with the coronavirus.

Six planes landing in Toronto since last Monday, some from the U.S., India and Greece, are the latest to be added to the government's COVID-19 exposure list.

Since the beginning of August, 45 planes have landed at Pearson Airport with passengers who later tested positive for the virus.

Meantime, in an effort to get more Canadians to fly, Air Canada is now offering passengers free COVID-19 health coverage.

The plan will cover emergency medical and quarantine expenses if a passenger contracts the virus while travelling.

The plan is included in all flight and hotel Air Canada Vacation packages to select destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean and covers eligible travellers departing between September 4th and April 30 of next year.



