More charges laid against break and enter suspect in Fort Erie

More charges have been laid against a suspect in a rash of break and enters in Fort Erie.

A man and a woman were arrested on Monday in connection with a break and enter in the area of Catherine and Aberdeen Streets.

A search of the suspect's home uncovered alleged stolen property from a number of break and enters.

40 year old Greg Tarantini of Fort Erie is facing another four counts of break and enter on top of the original charges laid earlier this week.

40 year old Dawn Russo of Fort Erie is also facing charges of possession of property obtained by crime under $5000, and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Tarantini will appear in court on June 9th.

Detectives anticipate further charges to be laid.

Anyone with information is asked to call 905-688-4111, extension 2300.