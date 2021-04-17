More charges laid following St. Catharines rally last weekend

Police have laid more charges following a rally in St. Catharines protesting COVID-19 restrictions.

Niagara Regional Police say charges have now been laid against a 30-year-old Lincoln man and a 43-year-old St. Catharines woman.

Both received a summons for failing to comply with the Ontario Re-Opening Act.

As the individuals have been charged under the ROA, which is provincial legislation and not the Criminal Code of Canada, the Niagara Regional Police Service will not be disclosing their names.

Earlier this week police charged two others in connection with the gathering of at least 1000 people.

A 50-year-old West Lincoln male and a 47-year-old St. Catharines man were the first two charged.

While police have not released their names, 50 yr old West Lincoln Mayor Dave Bylsma has confirmed to the CBC he received a summons.

A summons means a judge will determine a penalty upon conviction, which could carry a maximum fine of $100,000 and up to a year in jail.

Another anti-lockdown rally is planned for Niagara Falls today. It's unclear if the protest will proceed given the new, tougher COVID restrictions put in place by the Ontario government.