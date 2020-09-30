More closed circuit cameras being installed across Niagara to fight crime

Smile - you are most likely on camera as Niagara Regional Police continue to install closed circuit cameras across the region.

There are already close to 30 cameras in St. Catharines and now Niagara Falls and Port Colborne are partnering with police to do the same.

The cameras in Port Colborne monitor the downtown core area, while the seven cameras in Niagara Falls have been placed to monitor the tourist area and highly populated areas.

Police say more cameras are on the way.

The footage from all the cameras can be accessed by members of the police force at the NRPS Real Time Operations Centre.

The accessing of the cameras is done on an incident driven basis and through intelligence led crime prevention.

