More COVID-19 vaccination clinic dates added in Niagara

Niagara Region Public Health confirms more COVID-19 vaccination clinic dates have been added.

In a tweet sent out this morning, Public Health confirms more dates are now available after appointments quickly filled up on Monday when people 70 and older were able to start booking times to get their shots.

Thousands of people in Niagara tried to book a time, resulting in frustration.

Public Health says clinics will be added as vaccine supply become available.

Niagara is approaching 70,000 administered COVID-19 vaccines.

As of the latest update Niagara Health has completed 45,387 vaccinations and Niagara Region Public Health adds another 22,750 to the total.

It comes as two mass vaccination clinics will be available in Niagara today: Niagara-On-The-Lake's Community Centre and Wainfleet's Firefighters' Community Hall will be hosting the clinics today.

Niagara Region Public Health reports only 49 vaccine doses have been wasted so far.