More details on mandate for foreign interference investigation

More details are coming to light about the mandate for former governor general David Johnston -- and how much he'll be paid for investigating allegations of foreign interference in the last two federal elections.



Orders-in-council show that Johnston will receive between 14-hundred and 16-hundred dollars per day while working on a part-time basis through December.



He'll be tasked with assessing the extent and impact of foreign interference in Canada's electoral process.



Johnston will also review the federal government's response to threats in the past two elections, and make recommendations on how to address the alleged meddling.



Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office had previously announced that Johnston would have access to classified national-security documents during his tenure.



Johnston is to report on whether a public inquiry is needed by May 23rd.