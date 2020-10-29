More details on suspect who carried out France terror attack

France's anti-terrorism prosecutor says the man who killed three in a Nice church was a Tunisian aged about 20 who entered France from Italy, and was carrying a copy of Islam's holy book, the Qur'an, on him at the time of the attack.

Jean-Francois Ricard told a press conference late Thursday that the man arrived in Italy by reaching the Mediterranean island of Lampedusa on Sept. 20, and travelled to Paris on Oct. 9.

The travel information came from a document on the man from the Italian Red Cross, Ricard said.

The attacker was seriously wounded by police, who fired at least 14 bullets at him, and is being treated in a hospital.

Ricard detailed the gruesome scene inside the church where a man and woman were killed by the attacker earlier today.

The third victim, a 44-year-old woman who managed to flee, died at a nearby restaurant.

A 60-year-old woman whose body was found at the entry of the church, suffered ``a very deep throat slitting, like a decapitation,'' Ricard said. The 55-year-old man also died after deep cuts to his throat.

An investigation was opened for murder and attempted murder in connection with a terrorist enterprise, a common term for such crimes.

