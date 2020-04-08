iHeartRadio
More donations and displays of thanks for Niagara Health

Donations and displays of appreciation continue to stack up for Niagara Health.

Alectra Utilities has donated 16,800 masks to seven hospitals within the areas they serve,

That includes 2,400 masks that went to Niagara Health.

Meanwhile police, fire, and EMS services across Niagara continue to greet healthcare workers with parades of lights and sirens in a show of solidarity.

Johnny Roccos also supplied pizzas for the hard working teams.

The boxes came with grateful messages such as, ‘We will beat this…because of you!’ and ‘All front line workers are our light at the end of this dark tunnel.’

 

