More drugs and guns seized at Southern Ontario borders

The CBSA says they seized more illegal drugs and weapons this year.

The Southern Ontario Region of the Canada Border Services Agency says they seized approximately 870.43 kg of narcotics and 208 firearms from January 1 to October 31, 2022.

That is a 57% increase over the same period in 2021.

The CBSA adds that they intercepted 116 individuals wanted on outstanding warrants, arrested 105 individuals for impaired driving related offences, and refused entry to 1256 individuals for serious criminality.

They also returned three missing children to their families.

The Southern Ontario Region includes Windsor, Sarnia, London, Fort Erie and Niagara Falls, and their surrounding communities.

