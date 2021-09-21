More farms and businesses in Grimsby and Lincoln will be able to connect to natural gas: Ont. gov

The Ontario government says more farms and businesses in West Niagara will be able to connect to natural gas.

The Natural Gas Expansion Program announcement was made today in Vineland by Niagara West MPP Sam Oosterhoff, Minister of Energy Todd Smith, and Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs Lisa Thompson.

"Our government is making good on its promise to deliver affordable energy and expand natural gas pipelines to more communities," said MPP Oosterhoff. "Access to natural gas will help more families and businesses find energy savings while promoting economic development and job creation across West Niagara."

Phase 2 of the Natural Gas Expansion Program will allocate more than $234 million to support approximately 8750 connections in 43 rural, Northern and Indigenous communities.

The average business or farm is expected to save 30 percent a year on energy costs by switching to natural gas from other fuel sources.

Households can save up to $1,500 per year in energy costs.

Based on early expressions of interest from local businesses, the natural gas expansion project in Grimsby and Lincoln is expected to create approximately 660 jobs.