More great deals at the pumps

Who would have ever thought we would see gas prices below 70 cents a litre?

Well the unimaginable has happened and gas is selling for 65.9 cents a litre at some stations this morning around Niagara.

Gas analyst Dan McTeague says its a simple matter of supply and demand, with demand down about 20 percent.

So if you need a fill up, shop around there are deals out there.

