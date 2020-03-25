More great deals at the pumps
Who would have ever thought we would see gas prices below 70 cents a litre?
Well the unimaginable has happened and gas is selling for 65.9 cents a litre at some stations this morning around Niagara.
Gas analyst Dan McTeague says its a simple matter of supply and demand, with demand down about 20 percent.
So if you need a fill up, shop around there are deals out there.
