More human remains found in sea where Canadian military helicopter went down

With the discovery of more human remains in the Ionian Sea, the military now says the search mission at the site of a Canadian Armed Forces Cyclone helicopter crash has become a recovery mission.

It no longer expects to find survivors of Wednesday's crash off the coast of Greece.

More remains believed to be those of five missing crewmembers were discovered today but have not been identified.

The cause of the crash that killed Sub-Lieutenant Abbigail Cowbrough, Captain Brenden Ian MacDonald and Sub-Lieutenant Matthew Pike -- all of Nova Scotia as well as Captain Kevin Hagen of Nanaimo, B-C, Captain Maxime Miron-Morin from Trois-Rivieres, Quebec and Master Corporal Matthew Cousins from Guelph, Ontario is under investigation.