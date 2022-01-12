More information needed on Quebec's plan to tax non-vaccinated people: Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he needs more information about Quebec's plan to tax adult residents who refuse to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before he can say whether he supports the idea.

Trudeau says Quebec has reassured the federal government the plan won't violate the principles of the Canada Health Act, which regulates the country's provincially run universal health-care systems.

Earlier today, Quebec reported 52 more deaths linked to COVID-19 and an increase of 135 hospitalizations.

The Health Department says 2,877 people are in hospital with the infection, including 263 in intensive care.

Also today, the federal government announced that businesses will have more time to repay loans from the Canada Emergency Business Account.

Businesses and non-profit organizations struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic will have until the end of 2023 to pay back interest-free loans of up to $60,000.

