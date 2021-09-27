More labour inspectors join effort to educate businesses on proof-of-vaccination system

More than 100 newly graduated labour inspectors will be visiting construction, industrial, and health care workplaces to educate workers and businesses about Ontario's new proof-of-vaccination system.

Labour, Training, and Skills Development Minister Monte McNaughton says, "Our government's inspectors will be patient, lead with education, and be reasonable to business owners and frontline workers implementing the vaccine certificate."

The Ontario Chamber of Commerce has been asking the government to provide more support, protection, and guidance as employees adjust to the new measures. Chamber officials say a well-designed system could help to prevent another province-wide lockdown.

Since March of last year more than 65,000 COVID-19 related workplace inspections have been conducted, inspectors have handed out 79,200 orders, and unsafe work has been stopped 102 times.

With the additional inspectors graduating today, Ontario now has 507 labour inspectors, the largest number in provincial history.