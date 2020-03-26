More local groups asking for PPE donations

Hospice Niagara is asking for help as their supply of personal protective equipment runs low.

Officials are asking for disposable gloves, N95 masks, surgical masks, protective or safety goggles, face shields, and disposable medical isolation gowns.

All items must be unused and in the original packaging.

Hospice Niagara cannot accept homemade items.

Donations can be left in the beige storage bin to the right of the front entrance.

Online donations are also gratefully accepted.

Hotel Dieu Shaver is also asking for help.

They are looking for donations of new surgical masks or N95 masks to keep everyone safe.

For more information about donating to Hotel Dieu, email tracy.geoffroy@hoteldieushaver.org

Meanwhile the Niagara Health Foundation is still looking for masks, though they say they have received an overwhelming response to their earlier pleas.

Officials say they are accepting homemade masks that are 7 inches wide and 5.5 inches in depth.

They must be made with double 2 ply cotton fabric and elastic cord ear loops.